Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Settle
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales, according to police.
The man, aged in his 30s and from West Yorkshire, was airlifted to hospital after the collision on the B6480 at Buckhaw Brow, near Settle, on Sunday.
Emergency services were called at about 11:50 BST after reports of a crash involving a white Kia Ceed and a green Honda CBR motorbike.
North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone with information to contact officers.
