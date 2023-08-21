Rachel Daly: Calls for Harrogate Lioness to get home town honour
- Published
World Cup finalist Rachel Daly should be honoured in her home town, supporters of the Lioness have said.
The 31-year-old was born and raised in Harrogate, playing for local grassroots side Killinghall Nomads Juniors FC.
Now a petition has suggested renaming the Harrogate Leisure and Wellness Centre or another venue in her honour.
Leader of North Yorkshire Council Carl Les said it would "consider a policy for how we might recognise the achievements of local people."
Mr Les, who became elected head of the local authority on its formation in April this year, added: "Along with the whole country, we were cheering on the Lionesses in yesterday's final.
"Despite the disappointment of the result, which I'm sure was felt most keenly by the players themselves, we are proud of their achievement, including the crucial role played throughout the tournament by Harrogate-born Rachel Daly.
"Regarding any local honour for Rachel, as a new council we will consider a policy for how we might recognise the achievements of local people."
As well as being a World Cup finalist, Daly celebrated winning the Euros with the Lionesses and was awarded the Golden Boot as top scorer in the Women's Super League with Aston Villa.
The petition, which has attracted nearly 500 signatures, states: "The growth in women's football in recent years has been astonishing. Rachel Daly and her fellow Lionesses have done a huge amount to drive this forward, setting an example of what dedication and team work can achieve.
"There is no more prestigious match in football than a World Cup final. Now that Rachel has reached it, she should be recognised for all she has done."
Speaking after England's 1-0 defeat to Australia in Sunday's final, Daly's aunt Karen Hill, who watched the action at The Shepherd's Dog pub, where the footballer once worked behind the bar, said everyone was "beyond proud".
Landlady Donna Schofield suggested Rossett Sports Centre should be renamed The Daly Sports Centre "because that's where it started" for the footballer.
Ms Hill said she agreed with the suggestion.
