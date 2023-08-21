Seb Mitchell: Murder accused didn't intend to stab friend - court
A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering his friend during a scuffle said he didn't intend to hurt him with the knife he held.
Seb Mitchell, 17, died in hospital on 21 February, two days after being injured during a gathering of five teenagers at a house in Harrogate.
The boy, who cannot be named, said he only realised Seb had been stabbed when he saw blood on the kitchen knife.
At Leeds Crown Court he denied a charge of murder but admitted manslaughter.
Giving evidence, the 17-year-old boy told the court the group were "all drunk" after drinking vodka.
He had told Seb to "chill out" while they stood in the kitchen after Seb had insulted one of the girls present, the accused explained.
"He grabbed me and pushed me into the mirror, I fell on top of it," the boy told the court, with the hearing shown a photo of shards of broken glass on the kitchen floor.
During questions by barrister Mohammed Nawaz KC, representing the boy, the 17-year-old told the hearing: "We both came to each other, pushing each other, in each others faces."
He later added: "We'd moved further up the kitchen, when we got to the sink area I grabbed the knife."
He told the court he estimated the whole confrontation lasted under a minute and said he continued to hold the knife in his hand while they fought.
"I had a glance of the knife and saw some blood on the end of it," he told the hearing.
'Wet him up'
During cross-examination from Peter Moulson KC, prosecuting, the boy admitted lying to 999 call handlers when he was overheard on the line saying Seb had "fallen on the knife".
Mr Moulson asked: "What was the problem with 'I stabbed him but it was an accident?'"
"I was panicking, I didn't know what to say," the defendant replied.
When asked why the boy "didn't just punch him" instead of picking up a blade from the kitchen knife block, he responded: "I didn't want to use it, I just grabbed it."
The boy was told he was overheard telling Seb he was going to "wet him up", a slang term for causing someone to bleed, but the defendant told the court he hadn't used the phrase.
'Catastrophic'
"Please tell us how that knife was used to stab Seb," Mr Moulson requested.
"I don't know," he replied.
The trial previously heard Seb was stabbed on the left side of his chest, causing a "catastrophic haemorrhage".
He was taken to Harrogate District Hospital for treatment and was later transferred for further medical help at Leeds General Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.
The trial continues.
