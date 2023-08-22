Public asked for views on North Yorkshire dog control rules
People are being asked for their views on rules on controlling dogs at the seaside.
Filey, Scarborough and Whitby all have a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) with regulations on areas where dogs should be on leads and dog exclusion zones.
The PSPOs will end in January 2024 and North Yorkshire Council is asking for opinions on whether to extend them and suggestions on any rule changes.
The consultation runs until 15 October.
Councillor Greg White, said: "The PSPO regarding dog control in the Filey, Scarborough and Whitby area ensures everyone can enjoy our public spaces without compromising on safety or cleanliness.
"I urge everyone, interested in this subject, to share their views on what they believe would be a proportionate but effective level of dog control for these areas."
The public can take part through the council's website.
The council said it would also look at possibly extending the restrictions to "agree a common approach for dog control across the county".
