Scarborough Royal Albert Park exposure reports lead to arrest
- Published
A man has been arrested after reports of an incident exposure in a packed seaside park.
The incident took place on Monday between 16:30 BST and 17:30 BST at the Royal Albert Park, which sits alongside the Scarborough's castle walls.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "This was a busy day and there were many families with children in the park at the time."
The force said a man had been arrested and bailed.
It appealed for information about a white man, aged between 30 to 40, of medium build with short brown hair, who was shirtless, and said to have been acting "indecently" in the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.