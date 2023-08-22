Motorcyclist dies after crash in Yorkshire Dales
- Published
An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Yorkshire Dales, police have said.
The teenager was seriously hurt in a collision involving a motorbike and two cars on the A65 near Gargrave, Skipton, at about 08:10 BST on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist, who was from the local area, later died from his injuries.
The drivers of a blue Kia Rio and an orange Ford Ranger involved in the crash were not injured, officers said.
No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and police have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.