North Yorkshire Police to focus on motorcycle safety over bank holiday
North Yorkshire Police will be targeting motorcyclists across the bank holiday weekend in a campaign to cut the number of accidents.
The force said motorcyclists represent almost a quarter of fatal or serious injury collisions in the UK, but only account for 3% of vehicles on the road.
Unmarked vehicles will be deployed on key routes across the county.
The event is part of the National Police Chiefs' Council motorcycle safety weekend of action.
Supt Alex Butterfield, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "We're building on the success of the previous operation in May to make the roads safer for all users across the August bank holiday weekend."
He said the force would be working alongside West Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Police, Durham Police and Humberside Police, and with other partners including BikeSafe and National Highways.
"The partnership working is key to the success of this operation as we know that so many motorcyclists travel between different counties," Supt Butterfield said.
The operation aims to cut the number of people killed or seriously injured, however officers said they cannot achieve that solely through enforcement, so they will also be engaging with motorcyclists to examine what else can be done to improve road safety."Everyone has the right to travel on the road safely," Supt Butterfield said.
"We believe that no one should be killed or seriously injured as a consequence of using our road network and we will continue to work together to prevent harm and make our communities safer."
North Yorkshire Police will use its H2 Kawasaki unmarked motorbike. It is equipped with blue lights, a siren and a camera, which will be used to secure evidence.
The force will also deploy several police bikes and cars, some of which will be marked and some unmarked, as well as safety camera vans.
