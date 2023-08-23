Thorpe Underwood crash death: Mum pays tribute to teenager
An 18-year-old man who died in a crash in North Yorkshire was "truly amazing", his mother has said in a tribute.
James Gomersall was killed when the car he was a passenger in collided with a VW Touran on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads on 24 June.
North Yorkshire Police asked anyone with information to contact officers.
Mr Gomersall's mother Julia said in a statement: "Our family are devastated, and our hearts are truly broken, we will never be the same again."
She described her son as an "amazing big brother" and a "brilliant man all round".
'My beautiful boy'
"James had just got his first proper job and I was so proud of him but unfortunately he never got the chance to start," she said.
"There are so many things that James will never be able to experience; my beautiful boy taken far too soon at only 18."
Mr Gomersall was travelling in a blue Ford Focus when it was involved in a collision with the silver VW at about 14:15 BST on the road near Boroughbridge.
Six people from both cars were taken to hospital with injuries, police said.
Officers have renewed their appeal for information and dashcam footage.
