New homes planned for site of Whitby landslip
- Published
New homes could be built on the site of a landslip in Whitby which led to the demolition of five cottages in 2012.
Plans for five properties on Aelfleda Terrace, off Church Street and with views of the harbour and abbey, have been submitted to the council.
A row of fishermen's cottages which were more than 100 years old were left hanging over a sheer drop after the landslip at the site.
Engineers for developer Abbeyfield said the slope has now been made stable.
At the time of the landslip, the council said the cause was not known, but there had been recent heavy rainfall.
The site has been empty for more than a decade and the project would see three townhouses, with two apartments below, built on the land.
The planning application said the scheme sought to enhance the area by "filling the street gap following the demolition of the at risk houses on the site".
It added that "extensive civil engineering works" had been carried out to create stable foundations for the project.
The developer previously applied for permission to build eight homes on the land, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But, the plans were turned down because the design did not fit in with the conservation area and did not include parking in an area where few spaces are available, the council said.
No parking spaces are provided in the fresh application.
At the time of the landslide, only one of the cottages was occupied and the rest were empty or were holiday lets.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.