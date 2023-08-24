York: Death of man found after city centre collapse not suspicious

High Ousegate, YorkGoogle Maps
A man collapsed in High Ousegate, York, on 23 August

The death of a man who collapsed in a York city centre street was not suspicious, police have said.

Emergency services were called shortly before 08:00 BST on Wednesday to reports of an unwell man on High Ousegate.

The man was taken to York District Hospital for treatment but died a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.

The man's family has been informed, a force spokesperson added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.