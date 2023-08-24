York: Death of man found after city centre collapse not suspicious
The death of a man who collapsed in a York city centre street was not suspicious, police have said.
Emergency services were called shortly before 08:00 BST on Wednesday to reports of an unwell man on High Ousegate.
The man was taken to York District Hospital for treatment but died a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.
The man's family has been informed, a force spokesperson added.
