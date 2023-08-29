North Yorkshire children urged to complete reading challenge
Children who signed up to North Yorkshire's summer reading challenge have been told they until 9 September to complete it.
More than 8,700 children agreed to read six library books during the school holidays.
The challenge was called Ready, Set, Read and aimed to celebrate the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.
Those who complete it receive a prize and a medal at their local library.
The challenge is designed to help children keep up with their reading skills over the long school holidays.
North Yorkshire Council's executive member for libraries, Simon Myers, said: "Library staff and volunteers have introduced many youngsters to new authors or subjects, which has expanded their reading horizons.
"Staff and volunteers are always happy to help children find something they will enjoy reading, so don't miss out on this last chance to collect your prizes and well-deserved medal."
