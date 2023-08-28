Thousands attend Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at new venue
Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a balloon festival in its first year at a new venue.
The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta at Castle Howard featured mass launches of hot air balloons from all over Europe.
Sam Ryder, Toploader, Blue and Ella Henderson were among live acts also performing at the event over the bank holiday weekend.
More than 20,000 tickets were sold for the event, which started on Friday and ends on Monday, the festival team said.
Launches took place on Friday evening and Saturday morning but windy and cloudy weather meant the evening launch planned for Sunday had to be cancelled.
Balloons on display included those in the shape of a frog, a chicken in an egg, a bear and a ship, which was brought from Holland to take part in the event.
