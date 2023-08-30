Tockwith Airfield: Vandals causes £100k of damage to 15 buses
- Published
Vandals smashed the windows on 15 buses causing about £100,000 of damage, police have said.
Officers from North Yorkshire said "substantial" damage was caused to the vehicles at Tockwith Airfield near York.
The incident happened some time between 22:00 BST on Monday 21 August and 09:00 BST the following day.
Anyone with relevant CCTV or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the North Yorkshire force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.