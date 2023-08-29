A170 Sutton Bank: Road closure for annual maintenance
A major route in the North York Moors is to shut for eight days as annual maintenance work gets under way.
The A170 Sutton Bank, between Thirsk and Helmsley, is one of England's steepest A roads and has a one-in-four gradient.
North Yorkshire Council said it would also repair the barrier and move a winter weather station camera following a road crash in March.
It said structural work on the the rock face would help prevent rock falls.
The road is set to close from 07:00 BST on 10 September until 19:00 on 17 September, with signposted diversions in place.
Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, said: "These planned works on Sutton Bank will ensure that it remains structurally sound and will help to reduce the need for longer closures in future.
"We will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum and we thank drivers and nearby residents for their co-operation to enable the work to be carried out safely and efficiently."
The roadside camera, which has been out of action after it was hit by a vehicle in March, was an "integral part of delivering the council's winter service effectively", the authority said.
Councillor Alyson Baker said she was "pleased" it would be relocated and return to service.
"I know people use the images from these cameras around the county to help to plan their journeys, and I know this camera has been missed since it was damaged."
