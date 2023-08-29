Tributes paid to Matt Simpson after teacher's Yorkshire Dales death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a teacher described as a "PE legend" after he was found dead in the Yorkshire Dales.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Matt Simpson, who worked at South Hunsley School in East Yorkshire.
Mr Simpson was found near Clapham on Sunday after a search by officers.
The school said his "passion for sport was unequalled" and it was hard to "find any appropriate words to describe such a tragic loss".
In a statement, the school added: "Countless students have benefitted from the selfless way he gave of his time to provide such a plethora of extra-curricular trips, activities and sporting opportunities.
"We will of course - in time - provide a fitting tribute for everything Matt meant to our community but for the time being our thoughts and prayers will be with Matt's family and friends and we would request privacy for them whilst they grieve."
