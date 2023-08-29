Man arrested after suspected arson at Ampleforth GP surgery
A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at a doctor's surgery in a North Yorkshire village.
Police were called to reports a man had also assaulted a member of staff and was in possession of a knife at the GP practice in Ampleforth on Tuesday.
A cordon was put in place at about 12:25 BST and North Yorkshire Police officers negotiated with the suspect, a force spokesperson said.
He was arrested at about 13:35 and remains in custody, police said.
The man was held on suspicion of arson, affray and assault.
The fire was put out by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and no serious injuries were reported.
