Man charged with arson over fire at Ampleforth GP surgery
A man has been charged with starting a fire at a doctor's surgery in a North Yorkshire village.
Police were called to Ampleforth Surgery on Tuesday over reports a man, carrying a knife, had started the blaze and assaulted a member of staff.
North Yorkshire Police said a man was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life, assault, affray and possession of a knife.
He is due to appear before York Magistrates' Court later.
