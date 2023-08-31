Man admits killing boy, 9, in Sutton-in-Craven hit-and-run crash
A man has admitted causing the death of a boy in a hit-and-run collision in North Yorkshire.
George Lewis, 9, died after being hit by a van on Sutton Lane, Sutton-in-Craven, in September 2021.
At Bradford Crown Court on Thursday, Luke Widdop, 51, from Keighley, pleaded guilty to causing death by driving without due care and attention and being unfit to drive through drugs.
He was told he would be sentenced at the same court on 19 October.
'Tragic consequences'
Widdop, of Park Avenue, Keighley, was remanded into custody by Judge Jonathan Rose, who warned him the only outcome would be a prison sentence.
"You have pleaded guilty to an extremely serious offence with tragic consequences and you have done so on the first occasion before this court, for which you will receive credit," he said.
Judge Rose ordered that Widdop should be produced at court for the next hearing.
At the time of the fatal collision, it was reported that the child and his father had been walking home from the local cricket club when he was hit by a white van which was then driven off.
A man later attended at a police station in North Yorkshire and was arrested.
Following George's death, hundreds of local residents petitioned for footpaths to be introduced on the rural road, which comes under the jurisdiction of North Yorkshire Council and Bradford Council.
