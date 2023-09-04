Selby and Ainsty MP Keir Mather to be sworn in to House of Commons
Labour's Keir Mather will become the youngest MP in the Commons when he is sworn in later.
Aged 25, he overturned a 20,137 Conservative majority to win the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty for Labour in July's by-election.
The Hull-born politician has been nicknamed "baby of the House".
Mr Mather is one of three new MPs who will take their seats on the green benches as Parliament returns after the summer recess.
Welcoming the Oxford University graduate, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "I'm delighted that Keir will be joining us in Parliament, making the case for the people of Selby and Ainsty."
According to his party biography, Mr Mather grew up near Selby.
As a child, he joined the youth parliament and set up a Labour group for young people in Hull, his mother Jill Tambaros said previously.
The other MPs expected to be sworn in are Steve Tuckwell, who held the seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip for the Conservatives after the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Liberal Democrat Sarah Dyke.
Ms Dyke takes over from former Tory MP David Warburton following his resignation after he admitted cocaine use.
The three arrivals come at the start of a busy period in politics, with party conference season weeks away, the King's Speech and two further electoral battles imminent.
