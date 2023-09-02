Appeal after knifepoint robbery at Harrogate betting shop
A man entered a betting shop with a kitchen knife and stole a small amount of money, police have said.
No-one was injured in the robbery at Betfred, in King's Road, Harrogate, at 20:15 BST on Friday.
The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, about 5ft 9ins (1.8m) tall with blue or green eyes, brown hair and wearing a black tracksuit with a scarf around his face.
Det Sgt Tom Barker said "clearly this was frightening for the staff".
"I want to emphasise that we don't believe any members of the local community are at risk.
"The suspect in this case has clearly targeted the location to steal cash."
People are asked to review their doorbell cameras and dashcam footage and contact North Yorkshire Police with any information.
