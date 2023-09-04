Rob Burrow charity racehorse retrained as therapy animal
A fundraising racehorse which has helped to raise thousands of pounds for motor neurone disease (MND) research has been retrained as a therapy horse.
Burrow Seven, named after former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow, was forced to retire in November due to a leg injury.
He has since been moved to New Beginnings stables in York, which rehomes and retrains former racehorses.
Burrow Seven, named after the player's squad number, was visited by Burrow and his family on Sunday.
The gelding, which was named in 2020, is one of three charity horses raising funds through prize money and memberships to a racing syndicate called Rob Burrow Racing Club.
The Good Racing Company, which is behind the fundraising initiative, has raised more than £175,000 for charity.
Burrow Seven will now visit care homes, schools and hospitals as a welfare horse.
Lindsey Burrow, Burrow's wife, said: "Burrow Seven looked very happy in his new home at New Beginnings - as always, he was loving the attention.
"We were so pleased to see him adapting so well to his new life."
Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, two years after retiring from Leeds Rhinos.
