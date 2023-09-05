Three sheep rescued from crashed car in North Yorkshire ditch
Three sheep have been rescued from a car which crashed in a ditch near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the BMW's driver lost control and crashed at about 22:45 BST on Monday night at Lowfield Lane, Scrayingham.
When emergency crews arrived, two sheep were found in the boot of the car while another was found on the back seat. The driver had fled the scene.
Hydraulic cutters were used to remove one of the car's doors to release the animals, the fire service said.
The owner of the sheep had since been identified, with the trio handed over to a neighbouring farmer for safe care until they could be returned home, a spokesperson said.
No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash, they added.
North Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
