School RAAC: Scarborough theatre reopens after concrete check
- Published
A charity is breathing a "sigh of relief" after an inspection found its building did not contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
The YMCA theatre in Scarborough closed parts of its building on Monday after a crack was spotted.
General manger Liam Downey said after an inspection by a structural engineer it was given the all-clear.
Mr Downey said if any RAAC was discovered it would have been "the end of the organisation".
"We only have one site here," he said.
"This would have left the majority of the building being unusable without rebuilding and we don't have the funds."
Largely run by volunteers, the YMCA building in St Thomas Street includes a 290-seat professional standard community theatre.
It is based in a former school built in the 1960s and offers dance classes, theatre productions and youth support.
The building is also home to some productions by drama students at Coventry University's Scarborough campus.
Mr Downey said the staff were "absolutely delighted" that they could reopen.
"A collected sigh of relief that we can continue as we were and that everything is safe, which is our main priority," he said.
RAAC is a lightweight "bubbly" form of concrete used widely between the 1950s and mid-1990s - usually in the form of panels on flat roofs, as well as occasionally in pitched roofs, floors and walls.
It is a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, is quicker to produce and easier to install but it is less durable and has a lifespan of about 30 years.
A number of schools and other buildings have been closed due to safety concerns that the concrete could fail.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.