Woman and two children killed in A61 crash named by police
- Published
A woman and two children who died in a crash involving two cars and a bus in North Yorkshire have been named.
Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor, aged six, and her stepdaughter Anastasiia, 15, were killed in the crash on the A61 on Sunday afternoon.
All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire Police said.
The incident happened near the village of South Stainley at around 14:20 BST. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
The driver of the double-decker bus suffered leg injuries and some of the passengers had minor injuries.
Two occupants of another car also involved in the crash were not injured, police said.
The two cars had been travelling south towards Ripley while the bus was travelling in the opposite direction when the crash happened.
The A61 was closed for several hours before it reopened at about 23:30 BST.
