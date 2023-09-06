Catterick Garrison: Boy, 8, killed in Land Rover crash
- Published
An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a Land Rover in North Yorkshire, police have said.
Officers were called to Somerset Close in Catterick Garrison at 17:49 BST on Monday after a collision between a white Land Rover Discovery Sport and the child.
The boy died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.
No arrests have been made and the driver was assisting the force, the spokesperson added.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch.
