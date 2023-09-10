Great North Run: Man with three brain tumours takes on challenge
A man living with three cancerous brain tumours is taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday.
Alex Dawson, from North Yorkshire, underwent surgery in 2020 but was later told his condition was terminal.
He has endured a year of chemotherapy and 12 rounds of radiotherapy but said he was determined to complete the 13.1 mile (21km) route.
Mr Dawson said: "I'm nervous but I am really looking forward to taking part for such an important cause."
So far, he has raised nearly £25,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.
He has set himself the target of raising £88,975 within the next seven years - one pound for each of the 88,975 people who the charity says are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year.
Mr Dawson was planning to run the 42nd Great North Run with his wife, Sarah, who he said was "much faster" during training, "which she continuously reminds me of".
He explained how his illness - as as well as the treatment - had taken its toll on his body.
Mr Dawson said: "Since my diagnosis I have added an extra 25kg, mostly to my gut, so it's been tough to get running but I'm determined to get over the finish line."
According to the charity, brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of those aged under 40.
Unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the past 40 years, it said.
