Rudding Park: Luxury spa and hotel expansion to be considered
- Published
A plan to expand a luxury North Yorkshire hotel and spa venue is to go before a planning committee.
The 300-acre Rudding Park estate hopes to build a new golf clubhouse, a family area, four tennis courts and to reinstate a walled garden.
The planned additions to the venue near Harrogate will create 75 full time jobs, according to planning documents.
An application, recommended for approval, will be considered by North Yorkshire Council later.
Rudding Park already has 18-hole and six-hole golf courses, with a new clubhouse planned to feature swimming pools, restaurants, a gym and changing rooms over two storeys.
The family area would include a creche, soft play and swimming pool, with a walled garden removed in the 1970s set to be re-established, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The vision is to create the UK's best independent luxury resort and, to do this, the resort requires a new clubhouse, redeveloped family facilities and additional sports amenities," a report said.
The application will be decided by the authority's strategic planning committee in Northallerton.
