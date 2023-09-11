North Yorkshire mum pays tribute to son aged eight killed in crash
- Published
A mother has paid tribute to her "kind and caring" eight-year-old son, who died after being hit by a car in North Yorkshire.
Joshua Slater was killed in the collision at Catterick Garrison last week.
His mother Kirsty described him as "a bundle of joy, who was always smiling and always lit up the room".
She thanked the emergency services who attended the crash and people in the town for their support.
"He loved everyone in his life, his family and his friends, he loved music and motorbikes and football, he was a proud Chelsea fan," his mother said.
"Joshua was kind and caring and loved with every part of his soul [by] especially his mum, we were best mates."
Officers were called to Somerset Close at about 17:50 BST on 4 September.
No arrests have been made and the driver was assisting the force, North Yorkshire Police said.
