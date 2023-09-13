Beningbrough Hall marks reopening with Italian-inspired art
A Georgian mansion in North Yorkshire is marking its reopening to the public with an Italian-themed art exhibition.
Beningbrough Hall in York has been closed for almost two years to allow for electrical and stabilisation works, the National Trust said.
Italy has been a "source of inspiration" in the hall, it said, with the show featuring art by 18th Century artist Giovanni Battista Piranesi.
Images by North Yorkshire photographer Kate Somervell will also be on show.
'Inspired by Italy' opens on Saturday and will run until March.
The National Trust said the exhibition "highlights the romance and reality of Italy", along with its influence on Beningbrough Hall.
Ms Somervell, a landscape photographer, said being involved in the project had been a "true journey of discovery".
"Initially, I had no idea how many parallels there would be to discover in rhythm, materials, design, and architectural elements that would echo from Venice to Beningbrough," she said.
Giovanni Battista Piranesi was an Italian Neoclassical architect and artist who is most famous for his drawings of Rome, as well as fictitious prisons.
The exhibition is the first to be held in the first-floor Reddihough Galleries area.
Originally built in 1716 by wealthy landowner John Bourchier, the 18th Century hall of the building was a family home before it was used to accommodate aircrews during World War Two.
The trust previously said it was "one of the most remarkable baroque houses in England with richly carved and finished interiors", which was inspired by Bourchier's visit to Italy.
