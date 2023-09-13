Scarborough teenager Jessica Hannah died after taking £20 dose of MDMA
A 14-year-old schoolgirl suffered a heart attack and died after taking ecstasy she had bought by selling her iPhone for £20, an inquest heard.
Jessica Hannah, from Scarborough, died in hospital on 20 May 2020, several hours after taking the drug.
An inquest held at North Yorkshire Coroner's Court on Tuesday heard she died from MDMA toxicity.
Her mother, Kirsty Hannah, said: 'It is devastating for me and the family. We miss her so much."
Mrs Hannah, who appeared by video link, told the hearing: "She was trying things out like all teenagers do. But she should not have been given hard drugs. She was only 14-years-old."
In a statement a friend of Jessica's told the inquest she had not known what to say when Jessica told her about her plan to sell her broken phone to buy the drug.
"I don't take drugs. I did not want any part of it," she said.
The following day she said when she met Jessica and a group of friends in town Jessica showed her the MDMA, which she described as "about the size of a 1p piece".
She said after Jessica had taken the drug she became very hot and poured a drink over her head to try and cool down.
She had then started to behave "dangerously" in a children's play area, she told the inquest, taking her clothes off and attempting to scramble over boulders.
She said Jessica had fallen in the process and hit her head, before walking into the sea.
The group then returned to the home of one of Jessica's friends, whose mother told the inquest: "She was on the bed on her back having some kind of seizure.
"Her hands were like claws. She was staring up at the ceiling. The size of her pupils was massive."
The inquest was told the teenager was taken to Scarborough Hospital, but died later the same evening.
Mrs Hannah said she believed her daughter - who was a pupil at George Pindar School before being transferred to a pupil referral unit - had recently "turned a corner".
She said Jessica had begun to talk about her problems and "would not do anything to hurt herself like this".
Recording a conclusion of drug-related death Coroner Jonathan Leach said Jessica's death "highlighted the dangers of taking illicit drugs, particularly those bought on the street, where there is no indication of what is being bought, or what effects it may have".
"Sadly, Jessica has paid for it with her life," he added.
Det Sgt Timothy Bentley from North Yorkshire Police said two males had been charged with supplying Class A drugs.
