Wilko staff offered guaranteed bus driver interviews
- Published
A bus company has said it will offer interviews to Wilko employees losing their jobs.
The discount chain, which employs more than 12,000 workers, fell into administration in August.
Transdev, based in Harrogate, runs services across Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.
All the company's operators have posted on social media offering former Wilko staff a "guaranteed interview for a driving role".
The Keighley Bus Company said: "We are so sad to hear the news about Lovewilko & our support is with their team.
"We'd like to offer all Wilko colleagues a guaranteed interview for a driving role - we'll teach you how to drive a bus & pay for your training."
In addition to the Keighley Bus Company, Transdev runs the Blackburn Bus Company, Rosso, Coastliner, the Burnley Bus Company, Team Pennine, Flyer, and York and Country.
It employs 1,400 people and runs services from 10 operating centres.
Wilko's stores have begun closing with all expected to shut by October.
The chain fell into administration after struggling with losses and fierce competition from other discount chains.
B&M has agreed to buy 51 of Wilko's buildings and the owner of Poundland agreed to take on the leases of 71 shops.
Poundland said that Wilko staff would have priority when applying for new jobs at its stores.
