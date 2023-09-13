Bagby plane crash: Three arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 21-year-old pilot died in a plane crash.
Harvey Dunmore was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crashed near Bagby Airfield in North Yorkshire on 6 July at around 19:45 BST.
The men, aged 37, 55 and 68, were arrested and interviewed on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
They have since been released under investigation while inquiries into the incident continue.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has also launched an investigation into the crash.
