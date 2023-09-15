Autistic York twins can go to same school, family told
The father of autistic twins has expressed relief after a tribunal ruled both boys should attend the same special school.
Earlier this month, Jasper took up his place at York's Hob Moor Oaks School.
However, his brother Reuben was not offered a place, forcing parents Pete and Rhiannon to send him to a mainstream school.
On Thursday, the Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Tribunal ruled a place must be found for Reuben.
Father Pete, 41, a former special needs teacher, said City of York Council had informed him and wife Rhiannon, 39, "at the eleventh hour" of their decision to reverse the outcome not to award Reuben a place.
The tribunal, sitting virtually, issued a "consent order", effectively rubber-stamping the council about-turn, he said.
"It's been a long, drawn-out and draining process but we got the result we needed for our boys.
"We are sympathetic to the pressures that both the local authority and schools are under in terms of SEND provision.
"It's just a feeling of relief for us now," he said.
A consultant paediatrician treating the boys had submitted a letter of support for the family ahead of the tribunal, while officials at the Twins Trust had warned the boys faced psychological issues "for years to come".
Pete said the family had endured "many sleepless nights" in their fight to get Reuben his school place.
"We were extremely worried," he said.
Both boys are non-verbal and have Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) detailing "significant" difficulties.
Reuben is expected to join his brother after the October half-term break.
Pete and Rhiannon thanked the organisations, along with individuals who had supported them, for their help.
The BBC has approached City of York Council for comment.
