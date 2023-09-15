Local heroes celebrate BBC Radio York Make a Difference awards
Eight local community heroes have been honoured at the BBC Radio York Make a Difference awards.
People were selected by judges in categories which included carers and volunteers as well as good neighbours and fundraisers.
The winners were chosen from 32 finalists who attended an event at York racecourse on Friday.
Make a Difference was set up during the Covid pandemic in a bid to help people in need.
The awards aim to shine a light on the everyday, unsung heroes who go the extra mile for others in their community.
BBC Radio York editor Rob Dowell said: "These awards honour and recognise those at the heart of our communities.
"There have been so many stories of people going above and beyond, showing human kindness and making North Yorkshire a better place for us all to live in."
Among this year's judges were Emmerdale star Claire King, comedian Tommy Cannon and TV's Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright.
Alan Banks, from Filey, won the Volunteer Award.
Mr Banks is registered blind and was instrumental in setting up Filey Holt FC's junior section.
For 34 years, he has coached more than 800 children between the ages of five and 16.
"Seeing a smile on their faces is as good as a win," he said.
"Seeing them turn up at coaching, having a laugh and a joke with you, wanting to learn, it is just what you do it for."
The Community Group award went to Sarah Khanye, who led the team at the Living Room Café in Starbeck.
"We looked at church and said, 'how can we reach more people'. That conversation developed into opening the café," she said.
"We've got mums straight from school; we've got people from the hostel down the road; we've just got the general community. Everyone comes to us."
Meanwhile, Steve Woolley, from Harrogate, one of three men who rowed across the Atlantic, won the fundraiser award.
The team raised about £100,000 for charity.
"We set off for Antigua on 12 December last year and we landed at the back end of January," he said.
"It has been fantastic support for prostate cancer and the wildlife foundation we were raising money for."
BBC Radio York's Make a Difference Carer Award went to Ella Barnes, a former University of York student.
Ms Barnes said she wanted to help someone when she began her studies and began caring for Ollie who has a rare form of autism.
"When I started university, they had a jobs and volunteering fair and I went along and I asked if there was anything I could do, if there was any opportunity to help anyone in the local community."
Ella said she was able to balance her studies alongside looking after Ollie with his mum's support, and she still helps look after him.
Carl Clayton, a farmer from Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, won the Good Neighbour award.
He has raised money for various charities by creating sculptures out of bales which are aimed at helping cheer people up.
He also runs a Christmas play in his barn and puts on festive displays and he helped out when flooding hit the village.
The BBC Radio York Make a Difference Bravery Award went to Laura Beattie, from York.
Ms Beattie jumped into a frozen river to rescue her dog.
"I didn't realise how high the water was and how cold it was," she said.
"Once I got in there, I got her out within a split second."
Husband and wife duo Helen and Christopher Neave, from Northallerton, were awarded the Green Award.
Ms Neave left her role as a consultant surgeon in the NHS to realise a dream with Christopher - to do their best with nature.
"We thought, well, let's try and protect a piece of land," said Mrs Neave.
She said they acquired the land and then spoke to a range of experts before deciding what to do with it.
"It seemed that to plant a lot of trees would be the thing to do to bring back nature."
They have since planted thousands of trees and established community interest company Make it Wild.
Ms Neave said it was their mission to create more wild spaces for everyone to enjoy.
The Together Award went to Jess Ward, who founded Inspire Youth in 2019.
Ms Ward travels the county offering support to young people and helping those who work with them.
She has recently started a mobile youth club service in a van.
Ms Ward said it aimed to provide a pop-up "trusted safe place" for young people.
"We provide informal education, but the main thing is there is a consistent trusted adult that young people can come and chat to."
