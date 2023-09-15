Brimham Rocks crash: Tribute paid to killed teenager
The family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a car crash near Brimham Rocks have paid tribute to him.
Alfie Lovett, from York, was a passenger in a grey Peugeot 107 which hit a wall near the North Yorkshire landmark on Tuesday evening.
Police said Alfie died at the scene, and the driver of the car was helping with their inquiries.
His family said in a statement he "loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline-fuelled adventures".
The teenager leaves behind two sisters and a brother, and a young son of his own.
His family said: "He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.
"Alfie had his own world view that very few understood. He was only 17, but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him."
They added: "Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his two younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son.
"Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."
Alfie was in the car with three other people, who were left with minor injuries.
The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place.
It is believed the car left the Fulford area of York at 11:00 BST and travelled to Brimham Rocks via Kirk Hammerton, Green Hammerton and Knaresborough.
Police are now urging anyone who saw the crash, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.
