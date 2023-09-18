Scarborough roads and schools hit by flooding after heavy rain
- Published
Two schools in Scarborough have been affected by flooding after heavy rain, with one being forced to close.
Woodlands Academy will remain shut today while Barrowcliff Primary School has closed its nursery, reception and years one and two.
A number of roads in the area have also been affected by flood water, including the A171 Scalby Road near the hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it had responded to reports of homes being flooded in the Snainton area.
The A165 has also been hit by flood water.
Lorraine Birks, who owns the Peaches and Cream Cafe near Peasholm Park in Scarborough, told BBC Radio York she was looking at what appeared to be a "white water rapids river".
"It's Peasholm Lake. It has broken its banks and its coming down the street at an alarming rate," she said.
She said the water at its deepest was "knee high".
"One of my colleagues is completely flooded out at the other side of the road. They've got sandbags up at the moment.
"People staying at the Sands, or at the shops over the road, are completely isolated. Water is surrounding them like a moat."
