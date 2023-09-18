Helicopter pilot rescued from Great Heck canal crash
Published
A pilot was rescued by firefighters after his helicopter crashed into a canal in North Yorkshire.
It happened shortly after 15:00 BST on Saturday at Great Heck, near Selby, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) said.
A spokesperson said the pilot, a man in his 70s, was able to leave the aircraft and the canal without any assistance.
He was checked over by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the scene made safe, they added.
NYFRS said: "Two appliances from Tadcaster were mobilised to the scene and on arrival a gyrocopter was located in the canal.
"The pilot was believed to have been unharmed during the incident."
The NYFRS spokesperson said the Canal and Rivers Trust and the Environment Agency had been notified of the incident at the Knottingley and Goole Canal.
