Star Inn fire: Man to stand trial next year over blaze
- Published
A man will stand trial next year accused of starting a fire which caused more than £2m of damage to a well-known Michelin-starred restaurant.
The blaze ripped through the Star Inn, a 14th Century pub in Harome, North Yorkshire, on 24 November 2021.
Charles Birkett, 28, from Helmsley, appeared at York Crown Court on Monday, but was not asked to enter a plea.
The Recorder of York Judge Sean Morris set a provisional trial date of 1 July, before releasing Mr Birkett on bail.
Mr Birkett is charged with arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.
A further hearing will be held on February 19, when, the court heard, there will be an application to dismiss the charges.
Nine fire crews battled for hours to bring the blaze at the pub under control, with the building's 4ft (1.2m) deep straw roof catching fire.
The inn, which regularly features in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs, was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.