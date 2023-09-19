Canal crash gyrocopter 'lost power' after take off, say Canal and River Trust

The aircraft, similar to the one pictured, is still in the Aire & Calder Navigation, the Canal and River Trust said
By Andrew Barton
BBC News

A pilot had to be rescued from a canal when his gyrocopter "lost power" and crashed into the water, the Canal and River Trust (C&RT) said.

The crash happened shortly after 15:00 BST on Saturday on the Aire and Calder Navigation at Great Heck, near Selby.

The C&RT said the pilot had taken off from a nearby garden.

A spokesperson said it was liaising with the owner over plans to retrieve the aircraft but that it could take up to two weeks to remove.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the pilot, in his 70s, was unharmed in the incident and was able to leave the aircraft and the canal without any assistance.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed on Monday it had launched an investigation into the incident.

