Skips filled in big Scarborough community clean-up
A community has come together with barrows and brushes to fill two big skips as part of a community clean-up.
Residents of Eastfield, near Scarborough, joined together for the third year running to tidy the area.
North Yorkshire Council's cleansing team was also drafted in to help, using road sweepers and a high-pressure cleaner.
Councillor Greg White said the community effort was an example of change through working together.
About 7,000 people live in Eastfield, which is four miles south of Scarborough. It includes a business park, one of the largest council estates in North Yorkshire and a secondary school.
Mr White said: "The big community clean-up in Eastfield is a great example of the difference we can all make to our environment.
"If we all contribute what we can, we all reap the rewards of those combined efforts."
The council said items put in the skips would be taken to the household waste recycling site at Seamer Carr to be sorted and sent for recycling.
