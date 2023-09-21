Harrogate headteacher calls for expansion of 20mph limits around school
A new 20mph speed limit around Harrogate's largest school must be expanded, its headteacher has said.
North Yorkshire Council announced speed restrictions would be introduced on roads outside seven schools last week.
The move followed calls from headteachers and parents after a number of collisions, one of which left two schoolchildren in hospital.
But Harrogate Grammar School's head said the measures should be extended to include the busy Otley Road.
The 20mph zone by the school is currently planned to cover Arthur's Avenue and its surrounding side roads.
Headteacher Neil Renton said he supported the "landmark scheme" but said it would be "sensible" for it to be expanded to Otley Road, which is a key route into the town and has a limit of 30mph.
"Our staff see the need for this daily when supervising children," he said in a letter read out at meeting of councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee.
"As a school we fully support reducing the speed limit for the safety of children in our community and hope you will also include Otley Road," Mr Renton added.
Harrogate Grammar School is located just off Otley Road.
The council said it would not be possible to reduce the limit in the road due to national and council policy as well as "the volume of traffic," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The council's chief highways officer, Melisa Burnham, said "we do have that policy in place for a reason and we do have to adhere to it".
"It's about that consistency across not just Harrogate but across the county as well," she added.
As well as Harrogate Grammar, 20mph limits are to be introduced around Rossett Acre Primary School, Rossett School, Ashville College, St Aidan's Church of England High School, Oatlands Junior School and Oatlands Infants School.
