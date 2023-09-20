Nearly 80 at-risk bus routes saved in North Yorkshire, council says
- Published
Nearly 80 at-risk bus routes across North Yorkshire have been saved, according to the county council.
The 79 services, including the route voted most scenic in Britain, were under threat because of a decline in passenger numbers in the pandemic.
But councillor Keane Duncan said the £2 fare cap and government funding meant no services had stopped running.
He said some timetables had changed, but that the council hoped to "build the network back" in the future.
About a third of bus routes in the county were at risk of ceasing because they were no longer viable, a North Yorkshire Council meeting heard on Tuesday.
The 840 route between Leeds and Whitby, which has been voted the UK's most scenic, was among those under threat.
But the council previously received £3.9m of funding from the Department for Transport and councillors voted to accept a further £2.93m grant to support services at the meeting.
Mr Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said the £2 fare cap also meant many routes were "now more popular than ever".
"That has been immensely successful," he said.
"We have a much more positive situation for passengers as a result."
Councillor Paul Haslam referenced one route in Bilton, which he said had been lost.
Mr Duncan said no routes had stopped but some had seen changes to timetables.
"I know that has had a particular impact on communities that you represent," he said.
"Our objective has been to protect services rather than see them fall away completely."
