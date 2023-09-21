A63 crash: Woman dies after car collides with bus
A woman has died after her car was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus in North Yorkshire.
The crash happened on the A63 between Monk Fryston and Hambleton, near Selby, at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
A red Suzuki Swift travelling towards Hambleton collided with the bus which was heading in the opposite direction.
North Yorkshire Police said the 55-year-old driver died at the scene and her family were being supported. Police have appealed for witnesses.
The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place.
North Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
