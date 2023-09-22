North Yorkshire Council plans public toilet overhaul
North Yorkshire Council is planning to overhaul public toilet provision across the county.
The local authority is undertaking a year-long review of facilities to determine a new strategy.
It will work with parish and town councils to establish the condition of toilets, how many are free, opening hours and staffing levels.
The council wants to implement standard levels of provision and maintenance across the county.
The review will also consider the role of payment technology, automatic doors and water-saving measures.
The authority plans to implement the new strategy from July 2024, according to a report to councillors representing coastal communities.
A report to the Scarborough and Whitby Area Constituency Committee will receive an update on the progress of the work at a meeting later.
