New housing estate would 'ruin' views of Richmond Castle - objectors
- Published
Views of one of the country's most complete 11th Century castles would be ruined if a planned housing development went ahead, objectors have said.
Developers want to build 28 homes near Bolton Avenue in Richmond, half a mile (0.8km) from the town's Grade I listed castle.
Langlands Developments said trees would screen most of the site which would cause "less than substantial harm".
But a countryside charity and residents said "iconic" views could be lost.
The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) claimed the Bolton Crofts development would harm views from the castle, as well as views of the castle, and could have a detrimental impact on the Richmond Conservation Area.
Objectors also said: "'Preserving spectacular views over a rural, historic town' remained as an important reason for refusal as when housing was previously proposed for the site in 1985."
One resident wrote: "The view across the valley from and towards Richmond Castle will be ruined. The loss of this iconic view will impact the whole community and potentially affect tourist income."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said objectors had also claimed steep access roads to the site in winter may lead to "a serious, potentially fatal, impact".
'New opportunities'
Richmond Castle stands on a triangle of land above steep cliffs on two sides. It was built in the aftermath of the Norman Conquest of 1066.
Papers submitted by the developer to North Yorkshire Council state the development would be visible is from the castle's battlements and its keep.
However, a heritage report concluded the level of harm to heritage assets would be towards the lower end of the less than substantial harm spectrum, due to the form and position of the planned estate.
A report submitted by the developer said: "The layout allows for the retention of views towards the keep of Richmond Castle and the Richmond Conservation Area from the north and creates new opportunities to experience the heritage assets from within the proposed development."
The documents also stated the development, built on current grazing land, would form "a logical infill development" between two existing residential areas.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.