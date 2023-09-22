North Yorkshire Chief Constable Lisa Winward announces retirement
The Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police has announced her retirement after a career spanning more than 30 years.
Lisa Winward said she would step down from the role on 31 March.
Mrs Winward, who began her career as a special constable in York, has been in the job since August 2018.
She said it had been an "honour and a privilege" to serve as chief constable and thanked her colleagues for their "relentless dedication and hard work".
'Amazing place'
"It was a very difficult decision to make but I feel that the time is right for me to retire," she said.
"North Yorkshire is truly an amazing place full of lovely people and I can think of no better place to have served during my policing career."
In its report published in March watchdog His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded North Yorkshire Police's performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was inadequate in one area, required improvement in four areas, adequate in two areas and rated good in one area.
After a stint as a special constable Mrs Winward moved to Humberside Police before returning to North Yorkshire in 2008.
Paying tribute North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: "Her dedication of over 30 years of public service and collaboration has shone through whilst serving as a leader here at North Yorkshire Police and I feel privileged to have spent time working alongside such a remarkable individual."
An announcement about the arrangements for appointing Mrs Winward's successor will be made in due course, Mrs Metcalfe's office said.
