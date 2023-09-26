Anonymous art sale for Harrogate sight loss charity Henshaws
- Published
Artwork donated to a sight loss charity in North Yorkshire is to be sold anonymously.
Henshaws, based in Harrogate, said the works had been donated by professional artists from across the UK.
The work is being sold without buyers knowing the artist in order to encourage people to buy what they like.
The proceeds on the sale, which begins online on 2 October, will go to the charity's Arts and Crafts Centre, based in Knaresborough.
The organisation has received more than 100 pieces of artwork for the sale and all will be priced at £100.
Those who have contributed include the Penguin books illustrator Richard Adams, Cotswolds-based landscape artist Elsa Taylor, and the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Clare Granger.
Ms Granger, who is a patron of the charity, has also helped organise the sale.
''We are very excited to bring you a captivating exhibition of works by predominantly professional artists," she said.
"The works have all been generously donated to help us to raise much needed funds for Henshaws.''
The buyer will find out who has produced the work upon delivery, but a list of featured artists features on Henshaws website.
Flora Simpson, from Henshaws, said the sale would allow "people to judge the art solely on the image in front of them rather than the artist and takes away any prejudice".
Henshaws, which has offices in York and Manchester, is one of the UK's oldest charities and celebrated its 185th birthday in 2022.
It helps people with sight loss as well as a number of other disabilities.
In addition to the arts and crafts centre it also runs a specialist college in Harrogate.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.