Power supply for Dalby Forest art installation scrutinised
Plans to extend a series of artworks in a North Yorkshire forest are to be scrutinised following concerns over the power supply for sound equipment.
Forestry England wants to install ground-mounted solar panels for Nayan Kulkarni's installation A Room That Sings in Dalby Forest.
However, the panels cannot be installed on the same site as the artwork due to an underground mains gas pipeline.
The panels are now proposed to be put among trees on a nearby walking route.
Forestry England initially lodged an application with the North York Moors National Park Authority (NYMNPA) to install the solar array near a bridleway through between the Hole of Horcum and Hackness.
However, due to the proximity of the underground gas pipe the panels need to be located among trees on the Woodcock Way Trail.
Forestry England said as a result some trees would need to be cleared before installation to enable the area to be maintained.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said no protected species, trees of significant interest or trees with potential bat roosting features had been identified in the area of the proposed works.
An ecologist for NYMNPA said that as the development was above the biodiversity net gain threshold Forestry England would need to demonstrate there would be a 10% net gain for biodiversity as part of the proposals.
Forestry England said: "A Room That Sings interprets the sounds of the forest and requires electricity to do that.
"To minimise the impact of the installation and not connect to the electricity grid, the solar array will provide the electricity in close proximity of the location where it will be consumed."
