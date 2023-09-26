A61 crash inquest into death of Ukrainian mother and son opens
A woman and her son killed in a road crash in North Yorkshire died from multiple injuries, an inquest heard.
Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son Ihor Bartieniev, aged six, and her stepdaughter Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, were killed in the collision on the A61 near South Stainley on 3 September.
All three were from Ukraine and living in Ripon, North Yorkshire Police said.
An inquest opened into the deaths of Ms Bartienieva and her son on Monday and was adjourned.
A provisional cause of death was recorded as multiple injuries from blunt force trauma.
The inquest into the death of Anastasiia Bartienieva will open on 3 October at Northallerton Coroner's Court.
The collision happened near the village of South Stainley at around 14:20 BST and involved two cars and a double-decker bus.
At the time of the crash the two cars had been travelling south towards Ripley while the bus was travelling in the opposite direction, police previously said.
No date has currently been set for the full inquests to be heard.
