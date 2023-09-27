York Castle Museum partly closed over concrete fears
- Published
A York visitor attraction has partially closed after potentially dangerous concrete was discovered in the roof.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found on north side of York Castle Museum, a spokesperson said.
The Kirkgate exhibition, based on a Victorian street, Shaping the Body and Period Rooms displays have been closed for further inspections to take place.
Kathryn Blacker, chief executive of York Museums Trust, said the closure was a precautionary measure.
"We're doing all we can to ensure the necessary inspections take place as soon as possible and are planning for any potential actions we will need to put place when we receive the results of the inspection," Ms Blacker said.
The rest of the museum will remain open and ticket prices will be reduced during the closure.
The attraction, close to Clifford's Tower, is built on the site of the city's former prison, which was constructed between 1780 and 1783.
Part of the prison was first converted into a museum in 1938, according to Historic England. The roof has undergone substantial repairs over the years.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.